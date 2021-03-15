Charles Eugene Baker, 79, of Rockingham, died Friday, March 12, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Valarie Lee Chambliss, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Linda Mathias Custer, 76, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas E. Freeman, 67, of New Market, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market.
Pasty Evelyn Miller, 77, of Hinton, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Deborah "Debbie" Ann Minnick, 67, of Timberville, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Bobby Long Smith, M.D., 92, a resident at Bridgewater Home, and formerly of Norfolk, died Friday, March 12, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
