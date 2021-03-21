George Robinson Erdman, 85, of Rockingham, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Timothy Christopher Houff, 52, of Grottoes, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Betty Lou Kinsinger, 59, of Waynesboro, died Friday, March 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
Sharon Virginia Bailey Parlett of Luray, died Friday, March 19, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
