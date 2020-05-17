Naomi Guthrie Bare, 84, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Henry Brenneman, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Anna Magdalene Burkholder, 81, of Dayton, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Maryjean Baker Fleming, formerly of New Market, Va., died Friday, May 15, 2020, in Greenville, S.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Jay B. Landis, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
June Raynes Mathias, 90, of New Market, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Claude Cecil Matthey, 88, of Broadway, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elaine Helen Morris, 65, of Grottoes, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Dale Milton Partlow, 61, of Crimora, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roulette Catherine Reedy, 93, of Shenandoah, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
John MacLaren "Jack" Richardson Jr., 77, of Dayton, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Alvin Lynn Rinker, 83, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
William Grattan "Bill" "Papa" Shull, 68, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Betty Lou Malone Smith, 84, of Waynesboro, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
David Streett, 52, of New Market, died Friday, May 15, 2020, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident near New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Carolyn Ann Stroop, 66, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.