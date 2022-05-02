Coy W. Colquitt Jr., of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Steve Hamilton Gray, 82, of Pine Grove, Stanley, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary “Sue” Mallow, 90, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Grant Rehab in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
William Gary Posey, 68, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wallace Dale Rinker, 61, of Dayton, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters’ Community Health & Rehab in Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Naomi Berniece Dean Saufley, 89, of Dayton, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Anna May Shifflett, 88, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Freel Shirley Shipe, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Choice Health in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Velda Viola Siever, 87, of Fulks Run, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Luray.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Aaron "Leon" Skaggs, 84, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, April 29, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Richard “Kenny” Thorne, 68, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Eugene E. Williams, 76, of Mount Solon and Sanford, Fla., died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
