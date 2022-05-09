Carroll Anderson Cave, 90, of Stanley, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Rosa Lee Cubbage, 86, of Stanley, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Terence Cordell “T.C." Curry, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Junior Lee Foster, 74, of Dayton, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Gary Curtis Knupp Jr., 58, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Morris Mallow, 91, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Beatrice Vernell Sipe, 90, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling Arrangements.
Deborah "Debbie" Kay Smith, 68, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronald Lee Taylor, 79, of Grottoes, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Alvin Darl Whetzel, 95, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Timber View Crossing in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.