Hilda Catherine Riggleman Arnaud, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roy Nichols “Nick” Crist, 64, of Massanutten, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Manakin-Sabot, Va.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Page Deavers, 77, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Mary Elizabeth Hilbert of Dayton died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Joyce Marie Rose Hulse, 80, of Luray, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Gary Edward Judd, 86, of Luray, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Douglas William Shifflett, 58, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Edward Joseph "E.J." Spence, 89, of Bergton, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.