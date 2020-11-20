Esther Evans Harman of Harrisonburg died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, following a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Matthew Bennett Milam, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Richard “Sonny” Mowry, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Rachel Carpenter Orebaugh, 80, of Elkton, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Sentra RMH.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Don Emron Schaerrer, 88, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robert Earl Scruggs, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
Joseph William Stoneberger, 33, of Luray, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
