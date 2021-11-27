Paul David Helsley Sr., 77, of Baker, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Baker, W.Va.
Clifford R. Lind, 88, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died Wednesday, Nov. 24 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ronald Harry McPherson, 84, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home.
Thomas Gene Metzinger, 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Accordius Health.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, resident of Harrisonburg died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Jean (Good) Turner, 69 of Luray, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home.
E. Ray Wine, 95, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Carroll "C.T." Thomas Yankey, Jr., 69, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.