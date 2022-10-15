Phyllis Annetta Bennett, 85, of Bridgewater, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Phoebe Branner Brenneman, 96, of Broadway, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Wenger House at VMRC in Woodland Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Garland Eugene “Gene” Dofflemyer, 88, of Elkton, died on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kay Carpenter Fry, 80, of Staunton, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Carol “Jim” Ray Pence, 86, of Mount Jackson, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Vernon Roy Simmons, 97, of Staunton, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home in Staunton.
Kathleen M. (Helmick) “Kate” VanMeter, 84, formerly of Burlington, W.Va., died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Stonerise Nursing Home in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Chester Dale “C.D.” Wilson, 76, formerly of Tannery Hollow Road, Moorefield, W.Va., died on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Crystal Springs (formerly Nellas’s) in Elkins, W.Va.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.