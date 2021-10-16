Dale Corey Phillips, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dollie Rose Riggleman, 72, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Jennifer Roy, 45, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Harold Gene Sheets, 78, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Shirley M. Young, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.