James Owen “Jim” Burgess, 77, of Arthur, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W. Va.
Margaret “Peggy” Cozine Dowling, 90, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Samuel William Good, 74, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Linda Kay Michael, 63, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W. Va.
Richard Miller, 73, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Edgar Elwood (Woody) Ritenour, 81, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Lexington, S.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Barr-Price Funeral Home in Lexington, S.C.
Leonard Louis Shank, Jr., 78, of Port Republic and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Roberta Ellen Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Nina Alma Dove Whetzel, 95, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
