Brandi Renae Baker, 38, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Londan Quade-McKenzi Baker, 9 months, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Saige McKenzi Baker-Brewer, 10, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, April 2, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Roselee Hinkle Blowe, 86, of Riverton, W.Va., died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Edgewater, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
John “David” Bright, 69, of Rocky Mount, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Russell Eugene “Gene” Elyard, 70, of McGaheysville, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janet Page Fifer, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg.
Lynn Dempsey Harman, 88, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Lee Johns, 74, of Jacksonville, Ark., died Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Ark.
Harold Richard Morris, Sr., 88, of Grottoes, died Friday, April 16, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Isabelle Blosser Price, 92, of McGaheysville, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paula Mae (Whetzel) Swick, 71, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.