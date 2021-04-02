Karen Ann Michaud, 72, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Wayne Secrist, 64, of Stanley, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Herman Albert Shipp, Jr., 99, of Hagerstown, Md., died Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home in Hagerstown, Md.
