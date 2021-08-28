Robert Arnold Cook, 60, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kenneth Derrer, 75, of Mount Sidney, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Michael Todd Good, 51, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Karen Marie Grapes, 65, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joshua Lee Hahn, 17, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, as a result of an auto accident.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Keith Winters Irvine, 86, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Mayselle Florence “Betty” Kimble, 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at J W Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sandra Louise Markwith, 66, of Penn Laird, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Arrangements being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mark Stephen Nowak, 60, of Churchton, Md., died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Matthew Scott Propst, 47, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.
Arrangements were handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dennis Alison “Pen” Wilt, 72, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
