Bruce Lorraine Beeman, 60, of Dayton, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Beth Gascho Coffey, 66, of Rhome, Texas, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are being handled by Simple Cremation in Fort Worth, Texas.
Shirley J. (Swick) Freeland, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Frances Marie Hilliard, 89, of Stanley, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Lillian Yvonne Lechliter, 63, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sheldon Benny Meadows, 81, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Larry Samuel Orebaugh, 86, of New Market, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Judith Junkin Brown Paxton, 90, of Salem, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Salem.
Fred Allen Rexrode, 93, a resident of the Bridgewater Retirement Community, and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Reinhold Scott Saager, 53, of Old Fields W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
M. Virginia Wilmerton, 94, of New Market, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
