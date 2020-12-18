Charles Jeffrey Brown, 61, of Staunton, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Tommie Leonard Hefner, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va
Grover Edwin Jaeger, 82, of Massanutten, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frank Marion Keyser Jr., 76, of Luray, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Mary Louise Manning, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Sandra Sue McCauley, 75, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Fred Straub Swisher, 78, of Fishersville, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hugo Albert Tholen, 97, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Rev. Richard Lee Worden, 84, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Luray, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
