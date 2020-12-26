Chanda Denise Baker, 60, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center due to COVID.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Shirley Marie (Miller) Baker, 81, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
Harold Dwane Barr, 78, of Evening Sun Drive, Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are by the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield.
Herbert Harold Dean, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
David Andrew Helmick, 93, of Fork Road, Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are by the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield.
Evelyn Kirkpatrick, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kathleen (Secrist) Mowry, age 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
Ray Samuel Ritchie, 79, of Broadway, died Dec. 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.