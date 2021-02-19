Tommy Eugene Brooks, 70, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mervin Henry Crowe, 97, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Andrew Lee “Andy” Dawson, 67, of New Market, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes in New Market.
Harold Delmar George, Sr., 94, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Stanley Dean Harmon, Sr., 65, of West Virginia, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home in Grottoes.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service of Grottoes.
Carolyn Faye Carr Huffman, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Donna Sue Kisamore, 57, of Riverton, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Raymond Jacob Kiser, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cynthia Ann Mellon, 50, of Luray, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Charlotte Loretta Murray, 91, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Howard Emmert Stover, 93, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Steve A. Stump, 75, of Waynesboro, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Fishersville.
Helena Grace Yoder Wells, 99, of Chester, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
The body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.
