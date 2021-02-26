Richard Lee Allman, 71, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jacqueline Still Brantley, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Timothy Allen Hensley, 63, of Elkton, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Louis James Ioia, 67, of Mount Crawford, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Roxboro, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jerry Bruce Kitzmiller, 83, of Smyrna, Tenn., and formerly of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joseph Dewitte Lehman, 84, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carmen Strite Miller, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Warnie Randolph Shifflett Sr., 69, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.