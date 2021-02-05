John Roy Bowers, Jr., 91, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va.
Juli Varsha Dove, 32, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christine Louise Johnson, 89, of Luray, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements were being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Davis James Lucas, 95, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Ray Headley Morris, 90, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Jacqueline L. Phillips, 70, of New Market, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Arrangements, which are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, are incomplete.
