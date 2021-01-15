The Rev. Dr. Charles M. Carlsson, Jr., 88, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bonnie Lee Crawford, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vista Marie Comer Manuel, 93, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Orpha Kohne Miller, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Willard Haskel “Butch” Painter Jr., 71, of Luray, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Charles William “Chuck” Putnam, Jr., 67, of Elkton, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Elbert “Ab” G. Shell, 95, of Baker, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19, at E.A. Hawse Health Care in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Frederick George Nicholas Stokley, 50, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
