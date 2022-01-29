Elizabeth Huntley Alvis, 75, of Harrisonburg and formerly of Fairfax, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at her home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Raymond Glenn Coontz Sr., 73, of Lost City, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Phyllis Jean Fidler, 76, of Broadway, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Monterey “Ray” Helmick, 79, of Singers Glen, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Choices Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
Jeffrey Allen Huffman, 56, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg
Elisabeth Renate Laconia, 87, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home.
Edward H. (Edd) Michael Jr., 96, of Port Republic, died at his home on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Richard Vernon “Dickie” Mills, 74, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Roy Robert Orne Sr., 57, of Bergton, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ronnie L. Shanholtzer, 80, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Timothy Wayne Wooddell, 59, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
