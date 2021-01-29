Abraham “Abe” Floyd Bennett, 87, of Circleville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Betty Jo Cline, 82, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Pio Alberto Coceano, 89, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Christine Campbell Johnson, 89, of Luray, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are pending at The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Helen Louise Phillips Mathias, of Bridgewater, 96, of Bridgewater Home and formerly of Broadway, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Patricia Joanne Saager, 52, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Carlton “Gregory” Shields, 68, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UVA Medical Center due to an unexpected short battle with acute leukemia.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Michael "Mike" Landon Wanger, 55, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
