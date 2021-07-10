Patricia “Patsy” Lohr Baker, 77, of New Market, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elizabeth (Beth) Lee Cline, 99, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Manor Care in Alexandria.
Arrangements are pending at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home in Alexandria.
John W. Collier, 87, of Luray, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Fred Ellsworth Eberly, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Nolan Lee “Buddy” Green, 81, of Mount Jackson, died Friday, July 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
Ellen Virginia Hensley, 90, died Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Compassionate Cremation Services in Ruckersville.
Mary Edith Michael Chandler Milstead, 95, of Swoope, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home in Staunton.
Robert S. “Bob” Reiderman, 77, of Daytona Beach, Florida, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Avalon Direct Cremation Service in South Daytona, Florida.
James Vincent (Jim) Reilly, 85, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Dunedin, Florida.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gertrude Marshall Sheffer, 94, of Mount Solon, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.