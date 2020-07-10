Verrell Lawson Birt, 91, of McGaheysville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Angela Maria DeStout Lipscomb, 81, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Anne S. McFarland, 85, of Bridgewater, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the University of Virginia Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Judy Ann Anderson Mongold, 76, of Timberville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Henry Martin Rexrode, 87, of Charlottesville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Troy Lee Tinnell, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
George William Weese, Jr., 86, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
