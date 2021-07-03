Robert “Bob” Lewis Ferrell, 74, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Dr. Hobart Garfield Hansen, 97, of Winchester, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Winchester.
Willis Ray Hertzler, 60, of Lovingston, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Consulate Health Care of Norfolk.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Margaret Louise Lambert Huffman, 79, of Bridgewater, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Robert Harold Long, 71, of Timberville, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Augusta Health Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nancy Proctor Page, 91, of Broadway, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
David Wayne Schmidt, 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska.
