Lena Pearl Dovel, 81, of Elkton, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Arrangements are incomplete at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Jesse Gene Proffitt, Sr., 85, of Luray, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Richard David Sellers, 83, of Elkton, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at a medical facility in South Carolina.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Roger Lee Sites Sr., 68, of Keezletown, died Friday, July 30, 2021.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
