Ann Wilson Collins, 92, of Churchville, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Dana Lynn Dorman, 60, of Greensboro, N.C., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home in Greensboro, N.C.
June (Cornell) Murphy, 93, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roger Lee Stickley, 61, of Panama, formerly of Grottoes, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Panama.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
