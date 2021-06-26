Josephine Helen Collins, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, June, 25, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
SuAnn Edwards, 83, of New Market, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ruby Gail (Waggy) Kimble, 87, of Mt. Airy, Maryland, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Home at Williamsport, in Maryland.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Leona Kay Price Lucas, 70, of Quicksburg, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at U.V.A Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lt. Col. Troy D. Marshall, 54, of New Market, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, while in Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, N.C.
Blake Andrew Vetter, 13, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
