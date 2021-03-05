Carolyn Dinkel, 77, of Bridgewater, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Velda Jean Gilkeson, 76, of Dayton, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ralph Carson Heishman, 91, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the home of Michael and Karen Strawderman in Lost River, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Caryn E. Kozel, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg.
Alice Marie Mason, 96, of New Market, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Linda Shifflett Morris, 72, of Elkton, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Christopher Scott Ritchey, 40, of High View, W.Va., died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his residence after a short battle with cancer.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Thompson, 71, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
