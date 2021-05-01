Pearl Ann Champ, 69, of Arthur, W.Va., died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
William “Rex” Cook, 81, of Dayton, died Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Lee (Jim) Good, 70, of Madison County, died Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
James Edward Harris, III, infant, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Virginia Mary (Simmons) Harris, 94, of Staunton, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at The Retreat in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Roxy Swank Ruddle MacKenzie, 98, of Singers Glen, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mildred Gladys Mitchell, 81, of Arlington, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Forrest D. Parrish, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Sgt. Jacob Ryan Shifflett, 21, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Claudette Johnson Trout, 85, of Rockingham, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Walter Olin Whetzel, Sr., 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.