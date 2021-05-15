Teresa “Terri” Diane Eppard, 63, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Rosaline Foster, 98, of Bridgewater, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at home.
Arrangements are pending with Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lt. Col. David Aull Rapp U.S.M.C. (Ret.), 95, formerly of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at BrightView Baldwin Park in Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Edith “Edy” Reedy Orebaugh, 85, of New Market, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Meriwether T. Richardson, 70, of Augusta, W.Va., died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Winchester.
