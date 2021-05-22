Dovie Lutisha Love Glenn, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Doris Nase Moyer Good, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Curtis LeRoy Graham, 78, of Staunton, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Virginia Ellen Lambert Kile, 89, of Hinton, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Fred Clinton Kimble, Jr., 85, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Clara Susan Mason, 80, of Broadway, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Annis Marie Showalter Rohrer, 95, of Dayton, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
Thomas Alan “Tom” Roy, 57, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died unexpectedly Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Howard Keith “Jiggs” Stayner, 74, of Broadway, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Wanda Jane Wegman, 82, of Timberville, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
