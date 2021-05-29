Sharon Casady Auville, 72, of Churchville, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Arnold Crowe, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home.
Barbra (Barb) Gabriel, 67, of Elkton, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Franklin Newton Hoover, 65, of Singers Glen, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
David Eugene “Pop” Nelson, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Mary Elizabeth St. Clair, 77, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
LaDonna Carol Wallace, 65, of Elkton, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Elkton Manor Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.