Kent Beuchert, 76, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Maria Star Burr, 62, of Waynesboro, died Friday May 7, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Evelyn Jean Wyant Dilley, 89, of Elkton, died on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James (Jay) Grover East II, 77, of Stuarts Draft, died Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Donald Lee Guthrie, 69, of Broadway, died Friday, May 7, 2021, in Broadway.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Peggy Belle Harbin, 74, of Mount Clinton, died Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carolyn Pence Howell, 86, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Michael Chapman Powell, 62, of Elkton, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Thelma Elizabeth Walker, 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
