Luna Rose Brown, 2, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rodney Fulk, 76, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Edna A. Grimm, 90, of Timberville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
John Mikel “Mike” Hutton, Sr. 69, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home.
Cameron Charles “Book” Kehne, Jr., 76, of Brandywine, W.Va., formerly of Brunswick, Md., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Dianne Warfield Marquis, 77, of Cabins, W. Va., died at her daughter’s residence.
Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W. Va., is handling arrangements.
Mary Margaret (Crites) Michael, age 87, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Thomas Harold Miller, 69, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Bobby Eugene Prophet, 81, of Timberville died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at his residence.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jamey Lee Shifflett, Jr., 32 of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at his home.
Preddy Funeral Home in Madison is handling arrangements.
Miriam (Gordon) Symonds, 91, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
