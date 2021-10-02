Suzanne Marie Coblentz, 29, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David John Levesque, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Delmas Wilbur Ours, 59, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John Charles Rucker, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Chaplin Lt. Wilton Bruce Thomas, 90, of Broadway, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
