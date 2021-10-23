Linda Belle Allen, 74, of Luray, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Karen Janelle Coffman, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Homes & Crematory in Harrisonburg.
Mary Alma Gilkerson, 88, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Mary Jane Sheets Good, 78, of Fort Defiance, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Craig Allen Grimm, 65, of Timberville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Randolph Lee “Randy” Mauzy, 70, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra E. Shipe, 61, of Keezletown, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory in Harrisonburg.
Roger Lee Taylor, 76, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
