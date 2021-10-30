Larry Dale Bernard, 76, of Bealeton, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the home of his son in Linville.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marjorie Elizabeth (Yancey) Dinkle, 95, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Avante in Waynesboro.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Jo Anne (Harrison) Eskridge, 75, of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Lou Flynn, 72, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary M. Good, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Juanita Fay Orebaugh Sites of Linville, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
