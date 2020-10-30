Kevin Charles Crites, 29, of Cabins, W.Va., passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Sandra Armentrout Dove, 71, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday October 29, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rodney B. Hedrick, 64, of Upper Tract, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his farm.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Catherine Marie Hilliard, 94, of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Furner Home in Luray.
Larry Lee Martin, 67, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Samuel Moomaw Page, 84, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
Lonnie E. Shifflett, Jr., 81, of Elkton, died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Landon Walker, 96, of Bridgewater formerly of Maurertown, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are incomplete by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
