William “Bill” Edward Arehart, 64, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dexter Lewis Benson, Jr., 75, of Churchville, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Wendelin Mae (Wendy) Burnett, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she was a resident for 4 years.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Charlie Benjamin Vance, 87, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
