Lois “Lodi” Bachman, 101, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Russell Bennett, 87, of Circleville, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ronnie Wayne Bible, 67, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Nancy Lou (Housden) Shenk Campbell, 82, of Luray, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
James Wesley “Jim” Dadisman, Jr., 91, of Deale, Md., died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Md.
Emma Jean Flory, 97, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Troy, Ohio, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Betty Jane Miller, 88, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dr. Charles Lewis Shank, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are incomplete at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phyllis Catherine Tenney, 64, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Margaret (Connors) Weaver, 82, of Stanley, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
