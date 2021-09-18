Marylee Elizabeth Allman, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Freddie Lee Dallas, 75, of Luray, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Charles Edward Good, III, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
Donald Ralph Johnson, 79, of Racine, Wis., and formerly of Picher, Okla., died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Cross Lake, Minn.
Arrangements are being handled by Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory in Mount Pleasant, Wis.
Rodger Martin Lawson, 80, of Singers Glen, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Amelia Carolene Method, 82, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sylvia M. Midkiff, 83, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nancy C. Null, 83, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Alexander Perdue, 70, of Mount Solon, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Wayne “Rick” Pyle, 61, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Billie Madia Bell Smith, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
