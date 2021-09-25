Maggie Leen Shifflett Dean, 88, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Milton C. “Mick” Ritchie, 67, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory in Lynchburg.
Sharon Lee Robison, 81, of Staunton, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Caroll Mae Hensley Schmidt, 80, of Elkton, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Margaret Lucille Renalds Witmer of Oxford, Ohio, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio.
Robert Gordon Yancey Sr., 55, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, after a brief illness.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.