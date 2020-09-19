Lester Lee Daniel of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Johan Stafford Earman, 87, of Southport, N.C., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport, N.C.
Donald Lee Jenkins, 74, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Bobby Junior Patterson, 75, of Harriston, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
George Ed Sparks, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Linda Baer Sprinkel, 69, of Broadway, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
