Boyd W. Armentrout, 68, of Mount Crawford, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paul Richard King, 84, of Moorefield, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
June Baker Ritchie, 92, of Broadway, died on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
