Glenna Meadows Alger of Elkton, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Eric Keith Baugher, 45, of Elkton, died Monday, March 29, 2021, in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Dewey L. Brown Jr., 73, of New Market, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home.
Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal is handling arrangements.
Ernest Hess, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jane Elizabeth Spitzer, 63, of Bealeton, died Monday, March 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
