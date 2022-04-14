Rosezella Louise Burner, 85, of Timberville, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the home of her son.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Maretta Ann Crider, 67, of Fulks Run, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ronald "Ronnie" Houff Ritchie, 77, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Ralph Knicely Shirk, 73, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
