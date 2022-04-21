Geneva Frances (Heatwole) Bowman, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Catherine Baker Cash, 81, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Emma Grace Holsinger, 9, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Frederick A. “Rick” Smith, 79, of Linville, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
