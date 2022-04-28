Emmett Daniel Borror, 74, of Rockingham, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dwayne Edward Brown, 58, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Moomaw, 85, of Orkney Springs, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Julia Rita Trobaugh, 86, of North Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of Mount Crawford, Va., died Monday, April 18, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society in Fort Myers, Fla.
Carroll Junior Wallace, 79, of Luray, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Angela Seal Whitlock, 62, of Elkton, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Williamsburg.
Arrangements are by Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
